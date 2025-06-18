Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,017 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Encompass Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EHC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EHC stock opened at $119.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

