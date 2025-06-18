Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after buying an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after buying an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ SFM opened at $161.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $106,331.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,706.25. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,679.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,300 shares of company stock worth $14,014,512. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.