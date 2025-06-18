Fifth Third Bancorp Has $436,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 64.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 9,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Agilysys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,505.32. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $109.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.43 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

