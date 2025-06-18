Fifth Third Bancorp Has $441,000 Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

