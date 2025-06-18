Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 244 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 385.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial set a $131.00 target price on Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,336.24. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

