Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 416 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $252.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

