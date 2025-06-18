Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 473 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PTC were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PTC by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in PTC by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.69.

PTC Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

