Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 499 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 821,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,674,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.09. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

