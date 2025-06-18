Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,085 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

