Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 231 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 396.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.