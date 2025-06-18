Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 231 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $618,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 20.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 396.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
