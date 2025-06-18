Financial Review: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -8.03% -5.80% -1.59% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and MetaWorks Platforms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $44.62 million 2.02 -$3.79 million ($0.14) -19.79 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 9.65 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MetaWorks Platforms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.6% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Research Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Research Solutions beats MetaWorks Platforms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides research cloud-based software-as-a-service software platform and related services to corporate, academic, government and individual researchers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides Discover platform that facilitates search discovery across virtually all scientific, technical, and medical (STM) articles available, including free basic search solutions and advanced search tools, which include the Resolute.ai and scite.ai products, a tools that allows for searching and identifying relevant research and find insights in other datasets adjacent to STM content, such as clinical trial, patent, life science and medtech regulatory information, competitor and technology landscape insights in addition to searching the customer’s internal datasets. The company also offers Article Galaxy, a solution that allows research organizations to load their entitlements, consisting of subscriptions, discount or token packages, and their existing library of articles. In addition, it provides Manage platform, a references solution that allows users to access the article inside the platform including setting up personal folders or team folders and allows researchers to markup and take notes on the articles in a supported browser on a desktop or tablet. Further, the company’s platform facilitates the sale of published STM content sold as individual articles. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

