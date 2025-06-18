First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as low as $14.40. First Bank shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 33,347 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group increased their price target on First Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Get First Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bank

First Bank Trading Down 0.4%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6,607.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Bank by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.