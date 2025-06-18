First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 264,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

