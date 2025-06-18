First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 64185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

First Pacific Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

