First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.40 to C$21.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.70 to C$19.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.28.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$21.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.81 and a 1-year high of C$23.28. The company has a market cap of C$12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Alison Cheryl Beckett acquired 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,719.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

