First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Short Interest Update

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the May 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,591,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

