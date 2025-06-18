Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,477,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,209,000 after buying an additional 101,668 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Flowserve by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after buying an additional 258,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flowserve by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flowserve by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after buying an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

