Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Critical Review

InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) and Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Flywire”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flywire $492.14 million 2.67 $2.90 million $0.04 269.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flywire has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

95.9% of Flywire shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Flywire shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InterCloud Systems and Flywire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A Flywire 0.97% 1.57% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for InterCloud Systems and Flywire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 Flywire 1 9 5 0 2.27

Flywire has a consensus target price of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 40.44%. Given Flywire’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Flywire beats InterCloud Systems on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. The company was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

