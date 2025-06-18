Franklin Covey (FC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 25th. Analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $67.49 million for the quarter. Franklin Covey has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. On average, analysts expect Franklin Covey to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Amundi purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 274.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 50,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

