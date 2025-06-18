Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
About Freshii
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
