FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Cameco Issued By Desjardins

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$93.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$94.93.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$94.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.19. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

