Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.9%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.