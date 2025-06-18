Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) versus WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Head to Head Contrast

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Gaia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 1 3.33 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Gaia currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.27%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Gaia has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.59, suggesting that its share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $90.36 million 1.35 -$5.23 million ($0.21) -23.19 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -5.62% -5.41% -3.64% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.10%

Summary

Gaia beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

