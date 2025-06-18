Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,123,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,188,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after purchasing an additional 933,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,786.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 761,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 721,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $55.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.4%

GLPI opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

