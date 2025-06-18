Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $518.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $518.67.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total transaction of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $404.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Gartner has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

