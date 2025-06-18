GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GOVX opened at $0.90 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 511.96% and a negative net margin of 438.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

