Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 780.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,964 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 739,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 239,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 523,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.35). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 198.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.