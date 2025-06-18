Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Critical Analysis

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) and Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and Community Heritage Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00 Community Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Community Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Community Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 16.55% 6.58% 0.76% Community Heritage Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Community Heritage Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.27 billion 3.60 $190.14 million $1.86 21.60 Community Heritage Financial $57.30 million 1.33 $7.09 million $2.42 10.74

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Heritage Financial. Community Heritage Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Community Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 71.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Heritage Financial pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Community Heritage Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It has 224 locations, including 188 branches and 36 loan or administration offices in 75 counties within 8 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Community Heritage Financial

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans. The company also offers mortgage financing, new home purchases, refinancing, and construction lending in Middletown, Crofton, and Oakland, Maryland. The company was founded in 1908 and is based in Middletown, Maryland.

