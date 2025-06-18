Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Glaukos stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.80. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $121,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1,235.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,374,000 after buying an additional 755,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,490,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 116.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 624,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after acquiring an additional 335,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

