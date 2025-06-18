Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.38 ($0.03). Globalworth Real Estate Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.44 ($0.03), with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £679.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.67.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

