Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

GPK opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,807,000 after buying an additional 929,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,841 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after purchasing an additional 781,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404,340 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

