HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners set a $112.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

BioNTech stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in BioNTech by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

