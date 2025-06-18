Head-To-Head Contrast: Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) versus Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kone Oyj and Powell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kone Oyj 1 1 0 0 1.50 Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

Powell Industries has a consensus target price of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.48%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than Kone Oyj.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kone Oyj 8.58% 36.24% 10.82% Powell Industries 16.00% 35.43% 18.87%

Dividends

This table compares Kone Oyj and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kone Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Powell Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kone Oyj pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powell Industries pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Powell Industries has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Kone Oyj has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Powell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kone Oyj and Powell Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kone Oyj $12.01 billion 2.42 $1.03 billion $1.00 32.02 Powell Industries $1.01 billion 2.16 $149.85 million $14.23 12.71

Kone Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries. Powell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kone Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Powell Industries beats Kone Oyj on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kone Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

