Head to Head Review: Onity Group (ONIT) vs. Its Competitors

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Onity Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Onity Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onity Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 2.62% 22.67% 0.70% Onity Group Competitors 10.07% 2.00% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onity Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Onity Group Competitors 134 602 752 7 2.42

Onity Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 24.58%. Given Onity Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onity Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onity Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $976.00 million $33.90 million 12.73 Onity Group Competitors $14.15 billion $1.46 billion -53.73

Onity Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Onity Group. Onity Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Onity Group beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

