Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGE

Hinge Health Stock Up 3.8%

Hinge Health Company Profile

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.