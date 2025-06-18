Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HNGE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Hinge Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Stock Up 3.8%

Hinge Health Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $43.80.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hinge Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hinge Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.