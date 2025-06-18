Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HNGE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hinge Health Stock Up 3.8%

Hinge Health Company Profile

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

