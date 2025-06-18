Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNGE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hinge Health Stock Up 3.8%

Hinge Health Company Profile

HNGE stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

