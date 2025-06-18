Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hinge Health Stock Up 3.8%

About Hinge Health

Hinge Health stock opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

