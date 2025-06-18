Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNGE opened at $37.57 on Monday. Hinge Health has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $43.80.

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

