Hovde Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Hovde Group from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
MCB stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $687.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.38.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.62 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
