Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Iida Group Price Performance

ANTOF stock opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.00. Iida Group has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.

Iida Group Company Profile

Iida Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, planning, design, construction, sale, and after-sales service of detached houses and house condominiums in Japan. It is also involved in the contract construction; real estate brokerage; laminated timber manufacturing and pre-cut processing; manufacture and sale of window glasses used in houses; operates resort facilities; travel agency; finance and insurance; and housing land development, groundwork, water supply, and drainage businesses.

