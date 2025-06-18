Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
ANTOF stock opened at C$17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.00. Iida Group has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iida Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Iida Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iida Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.