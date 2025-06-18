Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.3%

ITW opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.