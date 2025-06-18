Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

Incyte Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 215.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Incyte by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Incyte by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Incyte by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,313,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 556,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Incyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Incyte by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

