Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Inogen Price Performance

NASDAQ INGN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.64. Inogen has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Inogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Inogen by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Inogen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

