Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 13,274,493 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,274,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,296,147.36).
K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of £40.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.69. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.54).
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
