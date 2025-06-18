Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 13,274,493 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 13,274,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £9,159,400.17 ($12,296,147.36).

Shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The company has a market cap of £40.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.69. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 115 ($1.54).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

