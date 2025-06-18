Insider Buying: Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Buys 172 Shares of Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts bought 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £151.36 ($203.20).

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dave Watts acquired 195 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($201.57).

On Monday, April 14th, Dave Watts acquired 259 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($201.66).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON VANQ opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 37.40 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 103.80 ($1.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.61. The company has a market cap of £226.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VANQ shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 83 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.