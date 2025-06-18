Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Installed Building Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Trading Down 2.4%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.45.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.