Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.45.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.
IBP opened at $162.97 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.45.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
