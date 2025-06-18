Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price objective on Insulet in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $329.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,525. This trade represents a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Insulet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Insulet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 65,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

