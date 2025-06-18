Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 213.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9%

NTLA stock opened at $9.58 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $992.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,154.10% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

